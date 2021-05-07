Today’s episode features the Florida Museum of Natural History’s latest exhibit “Survival of the Slowest” on display from January 23 to September 12. Can slow and steady win the race? Does bigger always mean better? To answer these questions and more the exhibit features 16 different live animals that are slow, small or weak and explores how they use these traits to survive. Despite their apparent disadvantages they have evolved and adapted to survive for millions of years.

Julie Waters, Museum Exhibit Coordinator provides information on the creation of the “Survival of the Slowest” exhibit and the process of completing all elements so museum-goes have the opportunity to learn, interact and enjoy.

