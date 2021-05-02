 
Cade Museum Inventivity Bash

May 2, 2021 Podcast, Tell Me About It

Today’s episode features the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville. The Museum will once again host their annual Inventivity Bash on Saturday, May 8. This is the Cade’s premier event where the museum celebrates ideas and innovations that transform our lives and our community.  At the Bash, you can discover the unique combination of innovation, invention and creativity that can only be experienced at the Cade Museum. This year’s theme is “Vintage Vines: The Science behind Beer, Wine and Charcuterie” featuring fermented food and beverages from local businesses in Gainesville.

Co-founder Phoebe Cade Miles shares information on the Inventivity Bash, an upcoming interactive exhibit on vaccinations, and information on permanent exhibits, summer camps and volunteer opportunities.

Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention
11 South Main Street, Gainesville
(352) 371-8001
info@cademuseum.org

Website: https://www.cademuseum.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecademuseum
Twitter: https://twitter.com/cademuseum
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cademuseum/?hl=en

Hours
​Friday – Sunday: Open from noon-5 pm
Monday – Thursday: Closed

 

Phoebe Cade Miles

