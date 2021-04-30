MASTERPIECE
“Atlantic Crossing"
Sundays, April 4 - May 23, 2021 on PBS
Episode Five
Sunday, May 2, 2021; 9-10pm ET on PBS
Martha uses dinner-table tactics to help Norway. The first lady gives Martha unusual lessons in public speaking. The president gets on dangerous ground with Martha.
Shown from left to right: Kyle MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Sofia Helin as Crown Princess Martha
Atlantic Crossing: Episode Five – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
