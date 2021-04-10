Peaceful Paths Power of the Purse and Food Truck Rally Events

Today’s episode features two COVID conscious events to benefit the Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network:the 6th Annual Power of the Purse Event Brunch on Saturday, April 17 from 10 to noon at the Gainesville Women’s Club and a benefit food truck event during the Amazing Give on Thursday, April 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. At the brunch attendees can learn about the impact of financial abuse in the lives of survivors and their Economic Empowerment Program for self-sufficiency. A designer handbag auction includes new and gently used purses for both in-person and online bidders. On April 22, three food trucks will be available for breakfast lunch and dinner with proceeds going to Peaceful Paths.

Dr. Theresa Beachy shares information on the events and on the certified domestic violence center serving survivors of domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford, and Union counties. They provide a wide range of services including emergency shelter, a 24-hour helpline, and community awareness and intervention.

Peaceful Paths 6th Annual Power of the Purse Event Brunch

Saturday, April 17

Gainesville Women’s Club

2809 W University Ave, Gainesville

Check-In 9:30 a.m. | Brunch Begins Promptly at 10 a.m.

12-Hour Food Truck Rally

Thursday, April 11

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2100 NW 53rd Avenue; Gainesville

Food trucks: The Chameleon, Cilantro Tacos and the Mayflower

https://www.peacefulpaths.org