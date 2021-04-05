EH5647P undated
Ernest Hemingway sitting at typewriter, writing on "Finca Vigia, near San Francisco de Paula, Cuba San Francisco de Paula Cuba" stationary, at Finca Vigia, near San Francisco de Paula, Cuba
Please credit: "Photographer unknown. Ernest Hemingway Collection. Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston"
Hemingway: The Avatar – Tuesday at 8 and 10 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
Hemingway publishes The Old Man and the Sea but is overcome by his declining mental condition.
