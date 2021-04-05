 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE
EH5647P undated Ernest Hemingway sitting at typewriter, writing on "Finca Vigia, near San Francisco de Paula, Cuba San Francisco de Paula Cuba" stationary, at Finca Vigia, near San Francisco de Paula, Cuba Please credit: "Photographer unknown. Ernest Hemingway Collection. Photographs. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston"

Hemingway: The Avatar – Tuesday at 8 and 10 p.m.

By

April 5, 2021 TV

Hemingway publishes The Old Man and the Sea but is overcome by his declining mental condition.

Check Also

Gamble Rogers: Down at the Terminal Tavern – Saturday at 6 p.m.

Jimmy Buffet and Pete Seeger lead a multitude of notables speaking sincerely and eloquently about …

© 2021 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties