Today’s episode features Gainesville Thrives! a non-profit organization working to promote tutoring and mentoring for kindergarten through high school students, as well as other services for expectant parents, parents and their infants, toddlers, and preschool children. They seek to achieve long-term academic success for students and stronger and healthier families. Recently, they became affiliated with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Beginning April 10, any parent or caregiver of a child 0-4 years old in the 32609-zip code can register to receive a free book each month for the child.

Gainesville Thrives! Community Outreach Coordinator Emily Kolbasiuk and Development Coordinator Colbie Chase share information on the initiative, volunteer opportunities and the launch of the new book program.

Gainesville Thrives!

P.O.Box 15312

Gainesville, FL 32604

Contact@gainesvillethrives.org

(352) 358-1877

https://www.gainesvillethrives.org/