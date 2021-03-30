JAZZ: A Masterpiece By Midnight – Thursday at 9 p.m.

During the Sixties, jazz is in trouble. Most young people are listening to rock and roll. Many jazz musicians head for Europe while at home, jazz searches for relevance led by Charles Mingus, Archie Shepp and John Coltrane. Miles Davis, combines jazz with rock and roll and launches a wildly popular sound called fusion. However, in 1976 when Dexter Gordon returns from Europe for a triumphant comeback, jazz has a homecoming too and a new generation of musicians emerges.