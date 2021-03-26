Today’s episode features the Keep Alachua County Beautiful Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to noon beginning at Massey Park Recreation Center in Gainesville. The main event has been updated to follow all necessary COVID-19 guidelines and sanitized supply kits will be available for volunteers. Cleanup activities are outdoors and offer the perfect environment for guests to maintain the required six-foot distance between group members. As one of the 1,200 affiliates of Keep America Beautiful, KACB believes that each of us holds an obligation to preserve and protect our environment. Their mission is to beautify, conserve resources, recycle, educate and preserve the community’s environmental legacy.

Gina Hawkins, Executive Director of Keep Alachua County Beautiful shares information on the history of the event, year-round volunteer opportunities and educational programs.

KACB Great American Cleanup

Massey Park Recreation Center, 1001 NW 34th St., 32607

Saturday, April 10, 2021

9 a.m. – noon

To register: https://www.kacb.org/events

The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program that motivates individuals to take greater responsibility for their community and the collection of litter.

​Keep Alachua County Beautiful: 211 SW 4th Ave, Suite 1, Gainesville, FL 32601 is open Monday thru Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., and by appointment if those hours don’t work for you. Supplies for litter pickup, planting, and painting projects are available at no cost. Grabber sticks, gloves, safety vests, hand sanitizer, masks, trash bags, and first-aid kits are included.

Projects include: After-School Environmental Programs, Community Gardens, Litter Prevention and Abatement, Adopt-A-Road, Children and Youth Programs, Graffiti Abatement Program and the Cigarette Litter Prevention Program.