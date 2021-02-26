 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE
MASTERPIECE “All Creatures Great and Small” Episode Seven Sunday, February 21, 2021; 9-10:30pm ET on PBS Siegfried hosts a Christmas eve party, with an even bigger event to follow the next day. Helen accompanies James on an emergency house call. Shown from left to right: Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot For editorial use only. ©Playground Television UK Ltd & all3media international

All Creatures Great and Small Finale – Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

By

February 26, 2021 TV

Siegfried hosts a Christmas eve party, with an even bigger event to follow the next day. Helen accompanies James on an emergency house call.

Check Also

HERO ELEMENTARY – Weekdays at 8 a.m.

HERO ELEMENTARY is a school for budding superheroes, where kids learn to master their innate …

© 2021 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties