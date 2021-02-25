Today’s episode features the upcoming Pints and Predators fundraising event scheduled for April 10 in Gainesville. The 7th annual educational festival and fundraiser for local wildlife rehabilitators features live birds of prey, creatures of the night and reptiles. Bubba Scales, owner of WildBirds Unlimited in Gainesville, helps to coordinate the annual event at First Magnitude Brewing Company. COVID-19 protocols will provide a safe environment for all participants at the ticket-only event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 10.

Bubba Scales and Nan Soistman, Sunrise Wildlife Rehabilitation director, discuss the opportunities for event participants to interact with animals, the available services for wildlife in North Central Florida and wildlife educational programs for people of all ages.