MASTERPIECE
“All Creatures Great and Small”
Episode Seven
Sunday, February 21, 2021; 9-10:30pm ET on PBS
Siegfried hosts a Christmas eve party, with an even bigger event to follow the next day. Helen accompanies James on an emergency house call.
Shown from left to right: Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot
For editorial use only.
©Playground Television UK Ltd & all3media international
All Creatures Great and Small Finale – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
February 17, 2021 TV
2021-02-17
Siegfried hosts a Christmas eve party, with an even bigger event to follow the next day. Helen accompanies James on an emergency house call.
Check Also
Celebrate SOUL!, the public television variety show that shared Black culture with the nation.