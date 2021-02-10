The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song – Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Tracing the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, this documentary reveals how Black people have worshiped and, through their spiritual journeys, improvised ways to bring their faith traditions from Africa to the New World, while translating them into a form of Christianity that was not only truly their own, but a redemptive force for a nation whose original sin was found in their ancestors’ enslavement across the Middle Passage.
