 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE

The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song – Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 p.m.

By

February 10, 2021 TV

Tracing the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, this documentary reveals how Black people have worshiped and, through their spiritual journeys, improvised ways to bring their faith traditions from Africa to the New World, while translating them into a form of Christianity that was not only truly their own, but a redemptive force for a nation whose original sin was found in their ancestors’ enslavement across the Middle Passage.

Check Also

AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: Voice of Freedom – Monday at 9 p.m.

Voice of Freedom interweaves Marian Anderson’s rich life story with this landmark moment in history, …

© 2021 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties