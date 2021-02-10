 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 Live TV DONATE
MASTERPIECE “All Creatures Great and Small” Episode Six Sunday, February 14, 2021; 9-10pm ET on PBS Defying Siegfried, Tristan coaxes James to try a risky procedure to save a stricken cow. Then James gets a shock from Helen. Shown: Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot For editorial use only. ©Playground Television UK Ltd & all3media international

All Creatures Great and Small – Sunday at 9 p.m.

By

February 10, 2021 TV

Episode Six: Defying Siegfried, Tristan coaxes James to try a risky procedure to save a stricken cow. Then James gets a shock from Helen.

Check Also

The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song – Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Tracing the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, this documentary reveals how Black …

© 2021 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties