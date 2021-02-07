Today’s episode features the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art in the University of Florida Cultural Plaza in Gainesville. The Harn Museum of Art, celebrating its 30th anniversary, collaborates with university and community partners to inspire, educate and enrich people’s lives through art. The museum brings the joy of experiencing great works of art to a diverse university community and national and global audiences through relevant and enlightening art collections, exhibitions and learning opportunities. Recently the Harn acquired an extensive Florida Art Collection. The gift from Sam and Robbie Vickers, is the largest single art collection ever donated to the university, and will be on display beginning Feb. 26.

Harn Director Lee Ann Chesterfield and Tami Wroath, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, share information on the new acquisition, exhibits, virtual events and safety protocols for guests to follow during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Harn Museum of Art

University of Florida Cultural Plaza

3259 Hull Road

Gainesville, FL

352-392-9826

Hours:

Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 pm.

Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Online: https://harn.ufl.edu/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarnMuseumofArt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HarnMuseumofArt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harnmuseumofart/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/HarnMuseumofArt