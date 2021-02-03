Endeavour, Season 5 Sundays, June 24 - July 29 at 9/8c MASTERPIECE Mystery! on PBS Pictured: SHAUN EVANS as Dectective Sergeant Endeavour Morse ad ROGER ALLAM as Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday Shaun Evans returns as the recently promoted Detective Sergeant Endeavour Morse. Also returning Roger Allam (Detective Chief Inspector Fred Thursday), Anton Lesser (Chief Superintendent Reginald Bright), Dakota Blue Richards (WPC Shirley Trewlove), Sean Rigby (Sergeant Jim Strange), James Bradshaw (Dr. Max DeBryn), Caroline O'Neil (Win Thursday) and Abigail Thaw (Dorothea Frazil). The series also sees the arrival of new recruit Detective Constable George Fancy, played by Lewis Peek, whom Morse has to reluctantly mentor. The new series begins with Morse having finally passed his Sergeant’s exams, as Oxford City Police merges into Thames Valley Constabulary. Joan Thursday (Sara Vickers) has returned to Oxford, but much is unresolved following her disappearance the previous year and Endeavour’s unexpected proposal. For editorial use only.

Endeavour, Season 5: Colours – Saturday at 9:30 p.m. By A photoshoot on an army base turns sinister when a model is found dead. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner