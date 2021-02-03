All Creatures Great and Small – Sunday at 9 p.m.

MASTERPIECE “All Creatures Great and Small” Episode Five Sunday, February 7, 2021; 9-10pm ET on PBS James volunteers to be the official vet at the Darrowby Show. His ordeals include an ethical plight involving Helen’s bull. Shown: Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot For editorial use only. ©Playground Television UK Ltd & all3media international