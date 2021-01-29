MASTERPIECE
“The Long Song"
Sundays, January 31 - February 14, 2021 on PBS
Episode One
Sunday, January 31, 2021; 10:00 - 11:00pm ET on PBS
In early 1800s Jamaica, Caroline adopts the child slave July as her maid.
July grows up to witness the Christmas Rebellion and the radical transformation of her world.
The Long Song on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 10 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
January 29, 2021 TV
2021-01-29
