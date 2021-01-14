 
MASTERPIECE "All Creatures Great and Small" Episode Two Sunday, January 17, 2021; 9-10pm ET on PBS Fresh from veterinary college, Siegfried's fun-loving brother, Tristan, arrives to help out. Mrs. Pumphrey throws a swanky party.

All Creatures Great and Small – Sunday at 9 p.m.

By

January 14, 2021 TV

Fresh from veterinary college, Siegfried’s fun-loving brother, Tristan, arrives to help out. Mrs. Pumphrey throws a swanky party.

