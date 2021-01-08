MASTERPIECE
“All Creatures Great and Small”
Episode One
Sunday, January 10, 2021; 9-10pm ET on PBS
James Herriot interviews for a job with harried Yorkshire veterinarian Siegfried Farnon. His first day is full of surprises.
Shown from left to right: Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson
For editorial use only.
©Playground Television UK Ltd & all3media international
All Creatures Great and Small – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
January 8, 2021 TV
James Herriot interviews for a job with harried Yorkshire veterinarian Siegfried Farnon. His first day is full of surprises.
