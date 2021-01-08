All Creatures Great and Small – Sunday at 9 p.m.

MASTERPIECE “All Creatures Great and Small” Episode One Sunday, January 10, 2021; 9-10pm ET on PBS James Herriot interviews for a job with harried Yorkshire veterinarian Siegfried Farnon. His first day is full of surprises. Shown from left to right: Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot and Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson For editorial use only. ©Playground Television UK Ltd & all3media international