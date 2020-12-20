Dean Diane McFarlin, UF College of Journalism and Communications

Today’s episode features Diane McFarlin, dean of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications in Gainesville. After an eight-year tenure, Dean McFarlin is retiring from the College. She is an alumna of UF with a degree in news editing. She has enjoyed an exciting career as a newspaper reporter, editor, managing editor and was publisher of the Sarasota Herald Tribune for 23 years become coming back to UF.

McFarlin reminisces on her time at the college and the accomplishments that will be part of her legacy including establishing The Agency, the STEM Translational Communication Center, the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, the Consortium on Trust in Media and Technology, expanding the faculty to be more diverse and inclusive and much more.

Dean McFarlin will retire at the end of December and the WUFT 89.1/90.1 is grateful for her leadership and friendship while at CJC.