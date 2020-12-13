Today’s episode features the Florida Friendly Landscaping Program and the WUFT module Florida Friendly Landscaping in a Minute hosted by Tom Wichman. Sponsored by UF IFAS and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the module offers listeners practical landscaping techniques based on University of Florida horticultural research. The Florida Friendly Landscaping Program includes nine principals for landscaping success including recommendations on light, water, fertilizer, mulch, yard pests, storm water and more.

Tom Wichman is currently the statewide coordinator of the Florida Friendly Landscaping Green Industries Best Management Practices. He teaches environmentally safe landscaping practices that help conserve and protect Florida’s water and natural resources.

Florida Friendly Landscaping in a Minute

Florida Friendly Landscaping Program