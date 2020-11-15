Florida Track Club – Tom Walker 15K Race

Today’s episode features the Florida Track Club and their upcoming Tom Walker 15K race on Sunday, November 22 at 8 a.m. This will be the first large in-person race since the beginning of the pandemic and social distancing guidelines and staggered start times will be implemented. The traditional course has been the Hawthorne Trail in Gainesville, but this year it has been move to the City of Archer and will follow the Archer Braid Trail to allow ample space for all participants and maintain safety.

Kenny Vogel, Florida Tack Club President, shares the history of one of the oldest continuously operating track clubs in the country. Founded in 1965 by UF and Olympic track coach Jimmy Carnes, FTC races attract world class and recreational runners alike. When the pandemic subsides, they will return to hosting races and running group and planning social events for members and guests.

On the web: http://www.floridatrackclub.org/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Florida-Track-Club-331543237566100/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/theFLtrackclub

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/floridatrackclub/

Tom Walker 15K Registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Archer/tomwalker15k