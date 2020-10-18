United Nations Day 2020

Today episode features UN Day 2020 hosted by the Gainesville Chapter of the United Nations Association. The virtual Zoom event on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. will honor the 75th anniversary celebration of United Nations Day with the theme “The Future We Want: The United Nations We Need.” The event will feature local and national panelists as well as break out sessions moderated by local members of the chapter.

UN Day 2020 Committee Chair Dr. Jacob Gordon and Sophia Rodriguez, UNA-USA Fellow and University of Florida International Relations student, share information about the annual celebration and the chapter’s commitment to support the principals and vital work of the UN.

For more information and to register for the Oct. 24 event: https://una-usagainesvillefl.org/