Hippodrome Theater

The Hippodrome was founded in 1972 by six artists with the goal of presenting the best in challenging, contemporary theater. In 1981, the Hippodrome was designated a State Theater of Florida and continues to enjoy recognition as one of the leading regional theaters in the country, with the primary goal of providing the best theater for audiences throughout the state. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hipp has had to modify productions and educational courses to accommodate a virtual format. The first main stage virtual production is “Proof of Love” by Chisa Hutchinson from Oct. 9-15. The plan is to remain virtual until is it safe to open their doors. Another event on the horizon is the New Works Festival scheduled for Nov. 14-15.

Artistic Director Stephanie Lynge speaks about the challenges the theater has endured since closing down in March and the positive outlook for the future due to the support of loyal patrons and business sponsors. Tickets for online performances and more information is available at http://www.thehipp.org or by calling the box office, weekdays from 11 to 4 p.m. at (352) 375-HIPP.

