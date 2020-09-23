 
RUTH BADER GINSBURG AT THE HEAD OF THE SUPREME COURT (Photo by Jeffrey Markowitz/Sygma via Getty Images)

High Stakes: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Legacy & The Court’s Future: A PBS Newshour Special – Thursday at 8 p.m.

September 23, 2020 TV

At this moment, the country is mourning a historic civil rights figure and a cultural icon, and we are also being torn further in political acrimony over the fight to fill her seat.

NewsHour will focus on both of these major themes, with conversations with people who knew and worked with Ginsberg, others who carry her work forward in the law, as well as reporting on the battle to replace her – how that is changing the remaining days of the campaign, and also possibly the very structure and nature of the Senate and the Court themselves.

