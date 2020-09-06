Today’s episode features Rebuilding Together, an organization dedicated to repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives. The North Central Florida chapter enlists a legion of 1200 volunteers, skilled tradesman and suppliers to provide much needed rehabilitation to homes in neighborhoods throughout Alachua County. In 2019, 25 homes were renovated. However, projects that include volunteers will not resume until after the COVID-19 pandemic lessens.

RD Bonnaghan, Rebuilding Together North Central Florida Executive Director, shares more information on the available services and programs as well as the launch of an Emergency Fund Repair Program that will begin taking applications on Monday, September 7. An application for skilled craftsmen to work on homes that are in dire need of repair to provide a safe living environment will also launch on the same day.

For more information:

On the Website: https://rebuildingtogetherncf.org/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTNCF

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rtncf/?hl=en

4550 SW 41st Boulevard, Suite 2

Gainesville, FL 32608

(352)373-2573

To apply for the Emergency Fund Repair Program (beginning Monday, Sept. 7) or to become a member of the skilled craftsman team go to the website or call 352-373-2573.