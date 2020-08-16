Today’s episode features We Are Neutral based in Gainesville, Florida. We Are Neutral is an environmental non-profit organization that helps businesses and individuals understand, reduce and offset their carbon footprints. They accomplish this through environmental education as well as hands-on carbon reduction and offset initiatives. Their community-improving projects include energy upgrades for low income families, indigenous tree planting, invasive species removal, urban agriculture, landfill methane capture and vehicle fuel efficiency tune-ups.

Grace Ebner, Accounts Manager, shares more information on the many resources, services and special programs that We Are Neutral has to offer.

We Are Neutral

834 East University Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32601

(352) 580-0441

For more information: https://www.weareneutral.com

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weareneutral/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeAreNeutral

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weareneutral/