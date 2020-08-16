Today’s episode features We Are Neutral based in Gainesville, Florida. We Are Neutral is an environmental non-profit organization that helps businesses and individuals understand, reduce and offset their carbon footprints. They accomplish this through environmental education as well as hands-on carbon reduction and offset initiatives. Their community-improving projects include energy upgrades for low income families, indigenous tree planting, invasive species removal, urban agriculture, landfill methane capture and vehicle fuel efficiency tune-ups.
Grace Ebner, Accounts Manager, shares more information on the many resources, services and special programs that We Are Neutral has to offer.
We Are Neutral
834 East University Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 580-0441
For more information: https://www.weareneutral.com
On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/weareneutral/
On Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeAreNeutral
On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weareneutral/
