Today’s episode features the Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation, a conservation and educational facility on more than 70 acres in Gainesville for rescued exotic animals in need. The organization provides for the safety and care of more than 30 rare and endangered species and over 100 animals. They feature tours by professional zoologists that stress conservation and preservation. The foundation is completely self-funded and donations from individuals and businesses to adopt and sponsor animals help with food and health care costs.

Co-founders Christine and Barry Janks discuss how the foundation was formed and the history of acquiring the animals. They describe the personalities of some of their more colorful residents including Henry the watermelon-loving rhino.

Carson Springs Wildlife Conservation Foundation

8528 E. Country Road 225

Gainesville

For more information and to sponsor or adopt an animal visit Carsonspringswildlife.org

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/carsonspringswildlife/

Tours by professional zoologists which include not only the animal’s personal story but important details about the species and their preservation are available on Saturdays at 10 a.m. for a nominal fee. For special tours, field trips and camp trips email contact@cswildlife.org to make a reservation.

The facility is licensed by Alachua County, Florida and The U.S. Fish and Wildlife and The United States Department of Agriculture and an accredited facility of The Zoological Association of America and The Feline Conservation Federation.