When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special – Monday at 10:30 a.m.

When a mysterious Wish Pickle is delivered to Sesame Street, Elmo, Abby and Bert find their wishes coming true. But the gang learns that if they believe in themselves, they can be anything they want to be without needing magic. One word of warning though: when you wish upon a pickle make sure you read ALL the directions first. (Guests: Amanda Seyfried, Blake Lively).
