WUFT’s Fanfares from Home – July 4 at 7:30 and 11 p.m.

Today’s episode features a preview of “WUFT’s Fanfares from Home” that will be broadcast on WUFT-TV 5.1 and WUFT 89.1/90.1 on Saturday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. The traditional WUFT Independence Day eve event, FANFARES & FIREWORKS, is on hiatus this year due the COVID-19 pandemic. Fanfares from Home features performances and interviews from past event participants, two music videos created by several familiar Gainesville musicians during the pandemic, and fireworks footage from the 2019 event.
WUFT Operations Coordinator and local NPR “Morning Edition” host Glenn Richards, who will also serve as emcee, and WUFT Director of Media Services Matt Abramson discuss the event and the effort make a special that will celebrate the holiday.
“WUFT’s Fanfares From Home” Performers include:
- Billy Buchanan
- Live-streaming regularly during the pandemic on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/billybmusic/
- The Savants of Soul
- New self-titled album recorded at FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals due in September.
- Pandemic streaming live via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/savantsofsoul
- Bears and Lions
- Will be performing a new song from a forthcoming album due this fall.
- UF Health Shands Arts in Medicine Musicians in Residence:
- Gary Langford, Conductor of the Gainesville Community Band
- Band Together (video)
- A group of 25 Gainesville musicians, each of whom contributed vocal and/or instrumental tracks, recorded at their respective homes, to the recording of an original song, “On the Other Side” (words and music by Bob McPeek).
- Their goal is to recognize healthcare workers and others who risk their lives to take care of the rest of us, and to inspire comfort and hope in the community and beyond during and after the pandemic crisis.
- Gainesville Sing-A-Long (video)
- Features over 20 familiar faces from the local Gainesville music scene, community, and City of Gainesville singing (and sometimes playing) along with the late Bill Withers 1972 hit, “Lean On Me.”
