WUFT’s Fanfares from Home – July 4 at 7:30 and 11 p.m.

Today’s episode features a preview of “WUFT’s Fanfares from Home” that will be broadcast on WUFT-TV 5.1 and WUFT 89.1/90.1 on Saturday, July 4 at 7:30 p.m. The traditional WUFT Independence Day eve event, FANFARES & FIREWORKS, is on hiatus this year due the COVID-19 pandemic. Fanfares from Home features performances and interviews from past event participants, two music videos created by several familiar Gainesville musicians during the pandemic, and fireworks footage from the 2019 event.

WUFT Operations Coordinator and local NPR “Morning Edition” host Glenn Richards, who will also serve as emcee, and WUFT Director of Media Services Matt Abramson discuss the event and the effort make a special that will celebrate the holiday.

“WUFT’s Fanfares From Home” Performers include:

Thanks to VyStar Credit Union for their sponsorship.

Listen to the Tell Me About It podcast HERE: