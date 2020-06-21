An Evening with John Due – Tuesday, June 23

Today’s episode features “An Evening with John Due” a virtual event presented by the University of Florida Samuel Proctor Oral History Program on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. via Facebook Live and YouTube. The event is a celebration of the life of Florida civil rights icon and Florida Civil Rights Hall of Fame inductee John Dorsey Due. Due was set to receive an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from the UF College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at spring commencement, but the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

History Professor and Samuel Oral History Program Director Paul Ortiz and UF African American History Project Director Marna Weston share their experiences with one of the most influential human rights and labor attorneys in American history.

An Evening with John Due will be held online via two platforms:

“Facebook Live”- https://www.facebook.com/events/189599702327233/ or

“YouTube Live”- https://youtu.be/F3fIwHR3ZVU