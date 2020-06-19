Experience Peter Boyer’s immersive musical story of Ellis Island immigrants through a Grammy-nominated orchestral score, narration and visuals. Conducted by Carl St. Clair with readings by Barry Bostwick, Camryn Manheim and Michael Nouri.
Home / TV / GREAT PERFORMANCES: Ellis Island: The Dream of American with Pacific Symphony – Friday at 9 p.m.
