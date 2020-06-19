MASTERPIECE
“Beecham House"
Sunday, March 1 on PBS Passport
Episode Three
A murder throws John’s plans of staying in Delhi into jeopardy. A person close within the household reveals his true colours with dangerous consequences. Margaret, a potential love interest, proves she is trustworthy when at great personal risk she helps
John, demonstrating her love for him.
Shown from left to right: Tom Bateman as John Beecham and Dakota Blue Richards as Margaret Osborne
For editorial use only.
Courtesy of MASTERPIECE
Beecham House: Episode Three – Sunday at 10 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
June 19, 2020 TV
2020-06-19
A murder throws John’s plans into jeopardy. Margaret takes a big risk to prove her love for John.
Check Also
Cruise with Emily into the Cretaceous, when astonishing creatures like T. rex dominated the planet.