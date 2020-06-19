MASTERPIECE “Beecham House" Sunday, March 1 on PBS Passport Episode Three A murder throws John’s plans of staying in Delhi into jeopardy. A person close within the household reveals his true colours with dangerous consequences. Margaret, a potential love interest, proves she is trustworthy when at great personal risk she helps John, demonstrating her love for him. Shown from left to right: Tom Bateman as John Beecham and Dakota Blue Richards as Margaret Osborne For editorial use only. Courtesy of MASTERPIECE

Beecham House: Episode Three – Sunday at 10 p.m. By A murder throws John’s plans into jeopardy. Margaret takes a big risk to prove her love for John. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner