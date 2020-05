A folded national ensign is held carefully prior to the burial of Maj. Douglas A. Zembiec, former commander of E Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment. Zembiec was killed in action May 10. He once told reporters during combat in Fallujah his Marines "fought like lions." Zembiec was laid to rest by the Marine with whom he served May 15.

By Sue Wagner