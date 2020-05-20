Downton Abbey | Series Six We return to the sumptuous setting of Downton Abbey for the sixth and final season of this internationally acclaimed hit drama series. As our time with the Crawleys begins to draw to a close, we see what will finally become of them all. The family and the servants, who work for them, remain inseparably interlinked as they face new challenges and begin forging different paths in a rapidly changing world. Photographer: Nick Briggs LAURA CARMICHAEL as Lady Edith Crawley, ELIZABETH MCGOVERN as Cora, Countess of Grantham and MICHELLE DOCKERY as Lady Mary Crawley

Downton Abbey Marathon – Monday beginning at 10 a.m. By It’s the final day of the Downton Abbey Marathon beginning at 10 a.m. Tune in and show your support to WUFT for this special broadcast by calling -800-338-9898 or online at wuft.org/donate. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner