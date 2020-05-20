Downton Abbey Marathon – Friday – Monday

It’s binge-watching at its most British. Memorial Day weekend 2020 will feature a complete Downton Abbey six-season series marathon of the popular Masterpiece program running through Monday, May 25. Relive favorite moments from all six seasons – including Lady Mary and Matthew Crawley’s romance, the servants Thomas and O’Brien’s conspiracies, and the Dowager Countess’s fabulously quotable zingers.
