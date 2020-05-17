City of Gainesville GNV Cares

Today’s episode of “Tell Me About It” features City of Gainesville initiatives including GNV Cares, a grant program that will provide direct assistance to neighbors and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. GNV Cares will directly provide $1,250 in housing and utility assistance to low income residents. Businesses can apply for up to $5,000 to assist with rent, payroll, utilities and other necessities. The application deadline is Sunday, May 17 at 11:59 p.m.

City of Gainesville Director of Communications Shelby Taylor provides details on the GNV Cares program as well as other City initiatives including the City’s involvement to help achieve an accurate count for Census 2020.

For more information: http://www.gnvcares.org

City of Gainesville website: http://www.cityofgainesville.org