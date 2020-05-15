Baptiste
On MASTERPIECE Mystery!
French Detective Julien Baptiste of The Missing Returns in the Titular Role
Sundays, April 12 - May 17, 2020 at 10/9c on PBS
Episode Six
Sunday, May 17, 2020; 10 - 11pm ET
Julien discovers the inside source bringing the case to a devastating conclusion.
Baptiste on MASTERPIECE Finale – Sunday at 10 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
May 15, 2020 TV
