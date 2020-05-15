 
WUFT 89.1 WUFT 90.1 DONATE
Home / TV / Baptiste on MASTERPIECE Finale – Sunday at 10 p.m.
Baptiste On MASTERPIECE Mystery! French Detective Julien Baptiste of The Missing Returns in the Titular Role Sundays, April 12 - May 17, 2020 at 10/9c on PBS Episode Six Sunday, May 17, 2020; 10 - 11pm ET Julien discovers the inside source bringing the case to a devastating conclusion. Shown from left to right: Tchéky Karyo as Julien Baptiste and Jessica Raine as Genevieve For editorial use only. © Two Brothers Pictures and all3media international

Baptiste on MASTERPIECE Finale – Sunday at 10 p.m.

By

May 15, 2020 TV

Julien discovers the inside source bringing the case to a devastating conclusion.

Check Also

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words – Monday at 10 p.m.

A rare look into the life and perspective of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as …

© 2020 WUFT / Division of Multimedia Properties