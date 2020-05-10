Today’s episode features Project Heal from the University of Florida Academic Health Center. Project HEAL is an interdisciplinary team of healthcare students and professionals that integrates the fields of medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, physician assistance, public health, and nursing. HEAL is an acronym for Health, Education, and Learning which embodies the philosophy of this mission: to provide care to rural and indigenous Ecuadorian villages, to identify public health concerns, and to educate the people in preventative practices.

Medical students and project participants Sanaz Dovell and Hayley Ernyey discusses how they provide education on nutrition, hygiene, and sanitation to residents in Ecuadorian villages each year.

Website: https://projectheal.med.ufl.edu/

Instagram: @ufprojectheal