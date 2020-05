MASTERPIECE “World on Fire” Sundays, April 5 - May 17, 2020 at 9/8c on PBS Episode Six Sunday, May 10, 2020; 9:00 – 10:00pm ET Paris falls to the Nazis, and Webster and Albert's lives are turned upside down. Shown from left to right: Brian J. Smith (as Webster O’Connor) and Parker Sawyer (as Albert) Photographer: Dusan Martincek / © Mammoth Screen 2019 For editorial use only.

World on Fire – Sunday at 9 p.m. By Episode 6: Paris falls to the Nazis, and Webster and Albert’s lives are turned upside down. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner