Lubee Bat Conservancy May 2020

Today’s episode features the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, Florida. The international non-profit organization is dedicated to saving bats and their habitats through research, conservation and education. Lubee is the global leader in fruit bat care, husbandry and medical management. There are over 200 bats that are housed on their property, spending their days playing, socializing and interacting with their roost mates. As a USDA registered and AZA certified related zoological institution, Lubee ensures that the animals and facilities are maintained to the highest ethical standards.

Executive Director Brian Pope clarifies misinformation that has been circulated during the current pandemic. This information has led to hysteria and the unfortunate killing of bats. Their website https://www.lubee.org/information provides valuable information from their scientific board which includes virologists and epidemiologists and explains that bats and wildlife are not the problem, humans are.

Valuable Links:

https://www.lubee.org/information

https://www.lubee.org

PHONE: (352) 485-1250

EMAIL: INFO@LUBEE.ORG