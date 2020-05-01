PRESIDENT BUSH RECEIVES THE OLYMPIC TORCH FROM RUNNER LIZ HOWELL, WHOSE HUSBAND DIED IN THE ATTACK ON THE PENTAGON. THE PRESIDENT HUGS HER (JUMBO P11407-33) THE PRESIDENT DELIVERS REMARKS AT THE 2002 OLYMPIC TORCH RELAY CEREMONY. INCLUDES PORTRAIT SHOTS OF THE PRESIDENT WEARING A COWBOY HAT, THE EISENHOWER EXECUTIVE OFFICE BUILDING (EEOB) IS IN THE BACKGROUND (JUMBO P11402-6). THE OLYMPIC FLAME BURNS NEXT TO THE PRESIDENT, WHO IS STANDING AT THE PODIUM (RELEASE P11402-26 IS A WHITE HOUSE WEB SITE PHOTO). THE PRESIDENT HANDS THE TORCH TO RUNNER ERIC JONES, A STUDENT AT GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY , WHO HELPED WITH THE PENTAGON AND WORLD TRADE CENTER RESCUE EFFORTS. JONES RUNS WITH THE TORCH (JUMBO P11403-6). Location: SOUTH LAWN Released to Bush 41 Library for Father Son Exhibition summer 2002. Released to National Cattlemen's Beff Association for their magazine 112403. Released To: Noah Bunn, Y'all Magazine, 3-11-04 ordered as jumbo for RNC 052803 RELEASED TO: RNC 110404 Released To: Recording Academy, 052405

George W. Bush: American Experience – Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. By Explore the life and tumultuous presidency of George W. Bush, from his unorthodox road to the White House to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the myriad of challenges he faced over his two terms, from the war in Iraq to the 2008 financial crisis. Share Facebook

Twitter By Sue Wagner