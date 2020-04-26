Today’s episode features the Gainesville COVID Masks organization. The group is comprised of individual volunteers and businesses who joined together to make face masks for medical personnel and the medically needy in Gainesville and Alachua County. Their desire to help the fight against COVID-19 has spurred a community organization of quilters, sewists, 3D printers, current and former city officials, UF professors and students, nurses, doctors and many more.

Pegeen Hanhran, former City of Gainesville Mayor, has been instrumental in getting the word out about this valuable resource. She discusses how to donate money, materials, completed masks, pick and delivery assistance and computer and phone assistance.

For more information: https://gnvcovidmasks.org/

Phone: 352-519-1001

Email: gnvcovidmasks@gmail.com