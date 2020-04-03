 
World on Fire on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m.
MASTERPIECE World on Fire Shown from left to right: Zofia Wichlaz as Kasia Tomaszeski and Jonah Hauer-King as Harry Chase For editorial use only. © Mammoth Screen

World on Fire on MASTERPIECE – Sunday at 9 p.m.

By

April 3, 2020 TV

PREMIERE: “World on Fire” is an adrenalized, emotionally gripping and resonant World War II drama that follows the intertwining fates of ordinary people in five countries as they grapple with the effects of the war on their everyday lives. Set in Britain, Poland, France, Germany and the United States, the events of the seven-hour series take place during the first year of the war.

