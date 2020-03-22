Today’s episode features the Florida Museum of Natural History located in the Cultural Plaza off Hull Road on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. The museum seeks to inspire people to care about life on Earth. A leading authority in biodiversity and cultural heritage, the museum uses its expertise to advance knowledge, solve real work problems and impact public policy and perception. The museum has been successful at utilizing research collections and making them accessible to diverse audiences.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Public Relations Paul Ramey discusses the museum’s current and upcoming exhibits for people of all ages, its collections as well as the Butterfly Rainforest. The museum is traditionally only closed three days a year, however due to the coronavirus the facility is temporarily closed until further notice.

For more information: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/

To become a member: https://www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/membership/