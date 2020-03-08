Joey’s Wings 5K Run/Walk

Today’s episode features Joey’s Wings 5K chip timed Run/Walk to be held in Gainesville on Saturday, March 14. The event is designed to create awareness and give hope to 43 children and their families who have been diagnosed with pediatric cancer. It also includes an obstacle course for kids 3 years of age and over to represent obstacles that children with cancer need to overcome during treatment.

The Joey’s Wings Foundation was established in 2014 in the memory of Joey, a 10-year-old boy who loved to run, but was taken from the world by childhood cancer. 100% of all donations made will be used towards research and treatment options, parental support and advocacy. This year, proceeds will also go to Gainesville resident Charlie, who is fighting a malignant type of brain tumor.

Race Director Kelly Klaaseen describes the mission of the Joey’s Wings Foundation and the Gainesville community’s commitment to raising awareness and funds for this special event.

To register for the race: https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Gainesville/joeysrun

For more information on Joey’s Wings Foundation: https://joeywings.org/

More information on Joey: https://joeywings.org/meet-joey/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/2493803737558003/