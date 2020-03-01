Celebrate Women 2020 Begins

Today’s episode features Celebrate Women 2020, a March 2020 Gainesville area initiative to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and the 50th anniversary of Gainesville’s nationally recognized contribution to the modern feminist movement. Celebrate 2020’s central goal is to coordinate and publicize a month-long calendar of Gainesville-Alachua County area events and activities.

Pam Smith, one of the coordinators of the event shares the history of the women’s movement and varied collection of events created to honor the milestone. Partnerships with various community organizations, the City of Gainesville and the University of Florida have helped to make the event possible.

For more information: https://celebratewomen2020.org/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celebratewomen2020/