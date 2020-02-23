Today’s episode features Alachua Habitat for Humanity. Founded in 1986, Alachua Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that believes everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to call home. People of all ages, races, genders, religions and political views work in partnership with the future homeowners to accomplish incredible feats in Gainesville and throughout Alachua County. Working together, side-by-side, they build solid houses, new relationships and stronger communities.

Dr. Cathy Aull, Alachua Habitat for Humanity Board President, and Scott Winzeler, Chief Outreach and Development Officer, talk about the organization’s history and accomplishments as well as their annual upcoming fundraising gala on March 27th at the Indigo Hotel in Celebration Pointe in Gainesville.