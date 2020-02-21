MASTERPIECE
Sanditon
Episode Eight
Sunday, February 23, 2020; 9:00 - 10:00pm ET
On the night of the Midsummer Ball, romance, jealousy, and betrayal fill the air. Events conspire to leave Charlotte and the Parker family facing difficult choices.
Shown from left to right: Lord Babington (MARK STANLEY) and Esther Denham (CHARLOTTE SPENCER)
For editorial use only.
Sandition Finale – Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Sue Wagner
February 21, 2020 TV
2020-02-21
On the night of the Midsummer Ball, romance, jealousy, and betrayal fill the air. Events conspire to leave Charlotte and the Parker family facing difficult choices.
Check Also
Follow the adventures of Xavier, Yadina and Brad as they tackle everyday problems by doing …