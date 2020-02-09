Today’s episode features the International Celebration of Women and Girls in Science. The United Nations has designated February 11 as the official day and the celebration will continue throughout the month of February with hands on events, public lectures and presentations in downtown Gainesville and at the University of Florida. The UF Physics Department is leading the charge and all events are free and open to the public.

UF Physics Associate Professor Katia Macheva and Physics Lecturer Kathryn McGill talk about the events that are designed for all genders, ages and backgrounds to learn more about the accomplishments of female science innovators.

More information available at: http://phys.ufl.edu/events/womeninscience/2018/scienceday/

On Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/UFWiSE

http://www.facebook.com/UFSPS